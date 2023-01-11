Why is National Youth Day Celebrated on Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary? History, Significance and Inspiring Quotes

NATIONAL YOUTH DAY 2023: India celebrates National Youth Day on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, to honour one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders. This day is also known as the Yuva Diwas, as it marks his ideas on how the youth should work hard and contribute to their country’s overall development while upholding their values.

On the occasion of National Youth Day, here’s a look at the history, significance and more.

National Youth Day: History

In 1984, the Indian government took the decision to celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s birthday as National Youth Day in an attempt to inspire, ignite, and empower the nation’s youth. Vivekananda is an inspiration to countless young people in India and around the world.

He was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863. He firmly advocated for education and human empowerment. He believed that it was only through selflessness and serving larger humanity one could truly find religion and God.

Being a follower of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, he helped increase young consciousness throughout the country through his lectures. Vivekananda was also well-known across the globe for his famous speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, which is still known as “Sisters and Brothers of America." Even today, Vivekananda’s teachings are listed in numerous books and are widely popular.

National Youth Day: Significance & Theme

On this day, states in India hold events, each with a different theme than the previous year. For instance, on this day, Uttar Pradesh hosts a two-day event called “Mission Bhartiyam" and “Basti Yuvo Mahotsav" to inspire young people with Swami Vivekananda’s teachings.

Similarly, some organisations observe National Youth Day by hosting prayers, devotional programmes, meditation sessions, and other activities. National Youth Seminars are also held in local clubs and educational institutes.

To mark the special day, many clubs also organise blood donation camps. Meanwhile, the book containing Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, titled “The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda," is recited in several parts of India.

The theme for National Youth Day 2023 is yet to be determined. The theme for National Youth Day is typically chosen by the government in order to inspire and motivate young people to take action in areas such as social service, education, and environmental protection.

Previously, the themes were “Youth for a Clean and Green Environment," “Youth for Rural Development," and “Youth for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship." The theme for National Youth Day 2023 will most likely be announced closer to the date.

