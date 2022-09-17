Natural Remedies To Get Relief From Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is a condition when the thyroid glands in the body do not produce enough thyroid hormones. This endocrine disorder is also known as underactive thyroid. Hypothyroidism is not age specific but generally affects people who are over the age of 45 as they show an increased risk of hypothyroidism.

Causes for hypothyroidism includes surgeries, autoimmune diseases, and improper diet. Medication is required to get the underactive thyroid treated. In fact, one of the most used methods is to take thyroid hormones on a regular basis. But medication often comes with some side effects as well. In such cases, having some natural remedial tips handy works a long way.

Following are some home remedies that one can include in their routine to get respite from hypothyroidism. Take a look:

Advertisement

Balanced Diet

The first and foremost tip is correcting your diet and keeping it as balanced as possible. A diet for underactive thyroid must contain all necessary nutrients that improve overall bodily functions and also combat the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Essential and Natural Oils

Fatty acids found in essential and natural oils are important for maintaining a healthy thyroid gland. They help in boosting immunity and reducing inflammation that may be the underlying cause of a curbed thyroid activity.

Top showsha video

Increase Protein Intake

A protein-rich diet helps in regulating the functions of the thyroid glands and fights off the symptoms of hypothyroidism. In addition to this, protein helps in the distribution of thyroid hormone all across the body.

Reduce Soy Consumption

Soy products are rich in goitrogenic compounds that can tamper with the thyroid hormone level in the body. The tampering can worsen the condition for a person suffering from hypothyroidism and can aggravate the deficiency of thyroid hormones.

Advertisement

Natural Iodine

Iodine is a necessary nutrient in the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. Low iodine level is one of the causes of hypothyroidism. It is, hence, important for your diet to have naturally-sourced iodine content.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm the same. Please consult a subject-matter expert before implementing them.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here