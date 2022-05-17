Nausea To Restlessness And Vomiting, Symptoms Of Low Sodium Levels In Body

To maintain optimum health, it is very important to have adequate levels of vitamins and minerals in the body. Sodium is one such mineral, which is very important for the human body. The human body requires a certain amount of sodium to conduct nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles, and maintain the proper balance of water and minerals. We need about 500 mg of sodium daily for these vital functions. We get most of the sodium from common salt. Salt, also known as sodium chloride, is about 40% sodium and 60% chloride.

If your blood sodium is too low, you may suffer from Hyponatremia, which can occur due to an underlying medical condition or because of drinking too much water. Hyponatremia causes the sodium in your body to become diluted.

When this happens, the water level in the body starts to rise. Consequently, your cells begin to swell. This swelling can hurt your health. Sometimes hyponatremia can be fatal as well.

Symptoms of low sodium in the body

– Nausea and vomiting

– Headache

– Hallucinations

– Fatigue, Decreased body energy

– Muscle weakness, Cramps

– Restlessness and irritability

Sodium can be low due to these reasons

Any heart ailment or kidney and liver related problems can cause a deficiency of sodium in the body. High levels of the antidiuretic hormone (ADH) can cause your body to retain water instead of excreting it normally in your urine. This can also lead to a low concentration of sodium in the blood. Severe vomiting or diarrhoea can cause your body to lose electrolytes, such as sodium. Low levels of thyroid hormone also can lead to a low blood sodium level.

