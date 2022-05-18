Nautapa 2022: All You Need To Know About The Hottest Days Of The Summer

The heat is becoming unbearable day by day. The Earth’s temperature is rising and the condition is becoming worse. According to Hindu astrology, Nautapa is soon going to begin which is expected to be the hottest time of Summer. Every year, Nautapa takes place in the month of Jyeshtha as per Panchang, in which the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra for 14 days. The starting nine days are said to be the hottest of the whole summer.

This year Nautapa is starting from May 25 and will remain till June 2. During the nine days of Nautapa, the Sun is believed to be in its fierce form causing the temperature to rise even higher. The temperature of the earth starts increasing as soon as the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra.

Nautapa 2022: Date and Time

According to Panchang, the Sun will enter the Rohini Nakshatra at 08:16 am on May 25. After completing 14 days, the Sun will leave the Rohini Nakshatra at 06:40 am on June 02 marking the end of Nautapa. According to the beliefs of astrology, the Sun’s position inside the constellation is inauspicious. The position of the planets also indicates the possibility of divine disasters coming in the east-west and southern parts of the country.

Nautapa 2022: Precautions

Everyone needs to be cautious as during this time, the Sun’s rays fall directly on the surface of the Earth, due to which the heat increases. It also causes dust storms and heatwaves. One should avoid going out during the day to protect themselves from the scorching heat.

Nautapa 2022: Rain prediction

It is believed that the scorching heat during Nautapa is a sign of good rain. According to astrology, if rains begin within the nine days of Nautapa, then it is considered the melting of it which is not a good sign for the monsoon season. However, the more the heat during Nautapa, the more pleasing the monsoon will be.

Nautapa 2022: Heat and humidity for 6 days

The first 6 days of Nautapa are expected to be hot and humid. Meanwhile, dust storms and winds are predicted in some areas in the last few days of Nautapa. As per the astrological predictions, the monsoon is expected to be good and beneficial for the farmers

