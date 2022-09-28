Navratri 2022: 4 Must-Try Vrat Recipes For Navratri

Sabudana, samak ke chawal, kuttu flour, singhara flour, makhana - the nine-day long festival of Navratri is here. If you are planning to fast and are lost for options, we have compiled a list of innovative recipes for your fast that can easily be prepared using vrat-friendly foods and ingredients.

Dahi Bhalle Made in Kuttu Flour by Anand Rawat, Corporate Chef, Noor Mahal Palace Hotel, Karnal

Ingredients

2 tsp kuttu ka atta

Advertisement

2 medium boiled potatoes

2 green chillies finely chopped

½ tsp grated ginger

1 tsp salt

For Dahi

1 cup curd

½ tsp rock salt

¼ tsp roasted cumin powder

¼ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp green coriander

Method

In a bowl mix finely grated boiled potatoes and add chilies, grated ginger and kuttu ka aata.

Mix all the ingredients properly and then a take a small lemon sized ball on an oiled palm and press it gently with hand and make a small disc.

Put this into an oiled plate and repeat the process. In case it is difficult to make it on palm you can even use a small piece pf plastic sheet.

Advertisement

Oil it lightly and place the ball on it and make a disc.

Once, 5-6 discs are made, put them in hot oil and fry them till they turn golden in colour. Make sure the oil is not too hot otherwise the vada will burn nor too cold- otherwise it will soak up lots of oil.

Once all the vadas are fried, place them in the prepared curd mixture

Curd mixture:

Beat the curd smooth and add rock salt, cumin powder, red chilli powder and mix well.

Now put the vadas in the curd mix and dip them well.

Advertisement

Sprinkle some red chili powder, cumin powder and garnish it with green coriander

Your vrat ke dahi bhalle are ready. If you like pour some tamrind chutney and green chutney on it.

Clay Oven Dahi Potato By Chef Naresh Joshi, Nukkad Cafe & Bar

Ingredients

500 gm baby potatoes

15 gm peanuts

1 tsp green chilli paste

1 gm rock salt

2 tsp roasted cumin seeds

1 1/2 cup yogurt

2 tbsp desi ghee

10 curry leaves

Method

Take yogurt in a big mixing bowl. whisk it well until smooth.

Advertisement

Add rock salt, green chilli paste and whisk again.

Now add boiled baby potatoes, crushed cumin seeds, mix well, cover it let it marinate for 1 hour.

Then put it in the clay oven and cook it in the oven. Once done, put the potatoes in the bowl, add curry leaves and crushed peanuts and mix it well. Now clay oven potatoes ready to serve

Garnish with coriander leaves and pinch of crushed cumin

Vegan Mango Ice cream by Chef Abhav Malhotra

Advertisement

Ingredients

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup mango cut in cubes, semi frozen (or any other fruit)

1 tbsp honey (more if choosing a tart fruit)

Method:

In a blender, blend the milk and mango cubes, till smooth and does not have any chunks.

Move to a freezer friendly bowl and freeze the mixture. Once completely frozen, blend this mixture and repeat the process 3 times, till you have it blended it again for the last time.

Move the blended mixture to your molds and freeze the cream overnight. Enjoy it the next day.

Quinoa khichdi by Rihana Qureshi, celebrity nutritionist and wellness expert

Ingredients

1 cup-soaked quinoa

1/2 teaspoon ghee

4 curry leaves

2 chopped green chillies

Pinch of garam masala

Pinch of turmeric

3 cups water

Salt to taste

Method

Heat ghee in a cooker, add curry leaves, chillies, turmeric, salt, and water.

Bring it to boil. Add quinoa and cover the cooker.

Cook it for 10 min.

Serve hot with pickle and curd.

Sabudana Kheer by Chef Abhishek and Chef Sanjeev, Courtyard by Marriott

Sabudana is an eminent part of Navratri. It is a key ingredient in Many Navratri dishes. This sweet, creamy, thick Indian pudding is one of the most consumed items during Navratri.

Ingredients

Sabudana - 120 gms

Sugar – 40 gms

Water – 240 ml

Full cream milk – 280 ml

Cardamom powder – 5 gms

Chopped dry fruits – 40 gms ( almond, cashews, nut, makhana and pista )

Ghee – 25 ml

Method

Soak the sabudana in water for two hours then strain it and keep aside

Take a pan put ghee and all the nuts roast on a slow flame

Take pot boiled the milk

Take a pot and keep boiling milk with cardamom powder on a slow flame for some time to make the milk consistency thicker.

Add soaked Sabudana, and roasted nuts and cooked it well by finishing with adding sugar.

Can be served hot or cold in a bowl with a topping or garnish of chopped dry nuts.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here