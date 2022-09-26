Navratri 2022: 5 Festive Footwear Styles To Nail Dandiya Raas Dance Steps

Footwear is the last accessory people normally shop for during the festive season. However, like the famous saying, save the best for the last, footwear can make or break your outfit. Picking the right footwear for your festive look can be challenging, especially when you want to dance the night away during Navratri.

This Navratri, give your foot the sole mate it deserves and shop for shoes and sandals that are not harsh on your feet. Comfort before Sores is what should be on top of your shopping list when you decide to match your favourite ghagra choli with a pair of brand-new shoes.

Advertisement

With an array of trendy and contemporary footwear doing the rounds this festive season, here’s a look at 5 festive footwear styles you can opt for to ensure you have smooth sailing dandiya raas.

SNEAKERS

If you are someone who takes dancing seriously during the nine days of the Navratri festival, then any type of sneakers should be your go-to footwear. The trend of wearing sneakers under Indian lehengas or skirts is still making waves, with a lot of fashion footwear breads experimenting with various styles. From 3D embellishments to embroidered patchwork, the sneakers are getting desi and colourful. The shoes are comfortable and can be paired with any kind of ethnic wear.

MULES

Mules celebrate tradition and modern style with ease. They will beautifully blend in with your festive look. The ultra-stylish shoes come in an array of colours, fabrics, and textures. Since this kind of footwear doesn’t come with a back or fastening, it is ideal to wear half-foot slightly thick socks to avoid the shoe slipping from the foot.

Advertisement

GLADIATORS

Advertisement

Pipe straps or flat straps, the gladiator sandals are a cool accessory to adorn this festive season. If you plan to pair your corset or halter top with a pair of denim shorts, then put on your festive gladiators and groove to your favourite music in style. There are a variety of gladiator sandals you can experiment with. Ensure you pick a pair featuring cushioned soles, zip fastening and small stacked heels.

D’ ORSAY

Advertisement

They’re comfortable and stylish but they’re also delicate. D’ Orsay is a type of footwear where the upper part of the shoe is cut away at the instep to reveal the arch of the foot. In India, the style is also referred to as mojaris or juttis. A common footwear silhouette during the festive season, the design element has evolved with time. Enhanced with embroidery and beadwork, every pair comes with a fascinating pattern to attract buyers during the festive season. In case of any stains uses a lint-free cloth/toothbrush and a mild face wash to make your precious possession sparkly clean again. Yes! It’s that simple to maintain.

FLATS

Your feet will definitely thank you when the music stops. Coming back home with sore feet because of all the dancing can be exhausting for you and your feet. So, before you shop for your footwear, see what comforts your feet. Slip-and-go sandals such as Kolhapuri chappals, slides, and ballerinas are perfect for the festive season. They are comfortable, come in attractive hues and designs, and will keep you company through every long festive event.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here