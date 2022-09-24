Navratri 2022: 9 Celeb-Inspired Blouses To Add Festive Cheer To Your Wardrobe

Are you ready to dance the night away this Navratri? Well, before you do so, make a list of what you are planning to wear to enjoy the festivities. And whatever you decide, do it in style.

Nine days of non-stop fun and frolic, demands nine amazing outfits. While traditional ensembles are the usual pick, it is time to add some modern twist to the evergreen choli/blouse. Give the traditional choli a break and enhance your Navratri look with contemporary styles.

From corset tops, feather blouses to tie-back cholis and printed bustiers, this Navratri take inspiration from Bollywood stars and slay the next festive outing in style.

SHARVARI WAGH

Corset style backless tops with strings or open crisscross detailing will give a modern look to your overall outfit. Pick a corset that complements not just your body type but also your personality. Colour plays an integral role and also makes sure the embroidery or embellishment does not empower your overall look. Pair a sweetheart neckline or halter style corset with a pair of classic blue denims or palazzos.

HUMA QUERESHI

If you are not into embroideries, you could always go for prints. While traditional motifs have been a part of many outfits during the festive season, this season there are a lot of motifs and prints to choose from. From floral to geometric, give the classic top a modern twist. You can also add lace detailing or sequins around the neckline to add some shimmer to the silhouette. Match the printed blouse with a matching skirt that is flowy and is hassle free.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Flaunt your collarbone in a sassy cowl top. Make it festive and pair it with a draped skirt and complete the look with a stylish cape. Blouses with cowl necklines add a sexy twist to your festive look. It flatters both large and small bustlines. Experiment with prints, embellishments to enhance the drape of the top.

ALIA BHATT

Colours play an integral role when selecting a blouse or choli. From bright hues to deeper tones, the colours your pick can make or break your outfit. If you are opting for a bright colour like pink, spruce it up with 3D embroidery, beadwork, and sequins. Pair bright hues with contrast colours or nude shades and make it a colourful festive look.

GENELIA DESHMUKH

Flaunt your favourite saree with a choli or blouse featuring thread work. Thread work in multi-coloured designs is an age-old craft which makes any ensemble stand out during the festive season. The more intricate the thread work the more beautiful the design looks.

ANANYA PANDAY

Give your Navratri ensemble a quirky yet sassy look, with a bikini-styled choli. Made from traditional prints such as ikat or bandhani, enhance the top with embellishments such as cowrie shells or tassels. You can style the look with a pair of flared pants or a matching skirt and complete the look with an embellished jacket.

RADHIKA APTE

Art is where the heart is. Paint the town red in a quirky bustier with abstract prints. Pair the top with a flair skirt, saree, or dhoti pants. The bustier comes with a built-in bra and can be styled according to the occasion.

NORA FATEHI

Give your ethnic wear a dreamy look with feather detailing. A fully covered feather top in pastel shades will add drama to your festive look. Pair the unconventional embellishment with a saree or skirt with matching detailing. This look will definitely spark a conversation on the dance floor.

SARA ALI KHAN

It’s all in the finer details that makes an outfit a favourite during festive season. Blouses or cholis with added detailing such as tassels, cowrie shells and mirror work add to one’s festive cheer. When these pieces come together, they create an aura of festivity around them. So, this Navratri twirl the night away and celebrate each moment in style.

