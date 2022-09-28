Navratri 2022: Best Places in India You Must Visit to Celebrate Dussehra

NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri has begun, and the entire country is decorated in all of its bright lights. Durga Pandals, food stalls, Navratri venues, and fairs can be found in almost every part of the country. Every region in India celebrates Dussehra in its own unique way. So here is a list of the top ten places to visit during Dussehra for an unforgettable experience.

Kolkata, West Bengal

Attending Bijoya and Durga Puja in Kolkata, or even in distant parts of West Bengal, is an experience in itself. This event is noteworthy because of the Dhunuchi dance, bhog, stunning pandals, and amazing Durga statues.

Bastar

The tribal people of Chattisgarh’s Bastar district celebrate this Dussehra, which lasts for 75 days. The local tribal people perform a number of rituals over the course of these 75 days, including pata jatra, deri gadhai, muria durbar, nisha jatra, kachan gaadi, and ohadi, which is the final day’s farewell to the gods.

Mysore

Mysuru Dassara celebration is unlike any other. The event features sporting competitions, military parades, and cultural performances.

Delhi

The nine-day festival of Navratri is a source of joy for the city. During these nine days, everyone in Delhi consumes vegetarian food, and you can watch theatre performers enjoying themselves while performing dramas about Lord Ram and his victory over Ravana. You can also visit Old Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to see the most well-liked Ramlila musicals.

Kullu

Vijayadashami marks the beginning of the seven-day Kullu Dussehra festivities. In the fervent procession to the well-known Ragunath Temple, a sizable number of worshippers are carrying idols of various gods and goddesses on their heads. A local fair held in conjunction with Dussehra celebrations will provide a window into Kullu’s authentic culture.

Ahmedabad

The vibrant Chaniya-Choli, Kediyus, and Kafni pyjamas give Ahmedabad a very bright appearance, and the lively Garba dance adds even more pleasure to the Navratri ambience. The Gujarati people’s “Aarti" in honour of the Mother Goddess is another event to see in Ahmedabad at this time.

Madikeri

Although the town of Madikeri is well-known for its natural beauty, the Dussehra festival also contributes to its notoriety. The town is illuminated by the carnival-like festival, keeping residents up late into the night.

Kota

The most thrilling activity in Kota during Dussehra is the Dussehra Fair. Attending the fair is a distinctive experience, filled with everything from cultural performances to mouthwatering food stalls, costume dramas, and fireworks. The day of Vijayadashami sees the burning of enormous effigies of Ravana.

Ramlila, Varanasi

Varanasi has been recommended as one of the greatest Indian cities to visit during Dussehra. One of the oldest towns in the nation is Varanasi, and the Ramlila that is held here next to the Ramnagar Fort dates back to the 1800s.

Bathukamma, Hyderabad

Navratri and Bathukamma both begin on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya. On Durgasthami Day, it comes to an end.

