Navratri 2022: Dance the Night Away in Stylish Silhouettes This Festive Season

Soak into the festivities and wear your favourite Indian or indo-western silhouette this Navratri. While social media is buzzing with fashion designers and brands unveiling their festive wear, it is only a matter of time when you will be spoilt for choice. And like they say, with too many choices, comes a lot of confusion.

Take inspiration from your favourite stars who have been donning some interesting silhouettes during the festive season. From bright hues to intricate thread work, every outfit adorned by them adds festive cheer to their overall look.

So, this festive season, instead of going for the same silhouettes, patterns, and designs like you do every year, opt for something that’s out of the box yet traditional at its core. From creative lehenga sets to elegant sarees, this festive season make an entrance like a true-blue celebrity.

A PASTEL PARTY

Timeless with a hint of drama, Sobhita Dhulipala’s festive look in Raw Mango’s organza saree is celebration in itself. The pale blue saree draped seamlessly on the actor, comes to life with the gold threadwork on the body and pallu of the saree. This classic piece is perfect for those who love to keep it subtle yet want to add a hint of sparkle to their festive wear. Sobhita paired these surreal saree with an organza and satin silk blouse featuring a round neck.

TRADITION MEETS MODERN

Give a contemporary twist to traditional textiles. Opt for silhouettes such as lehengas sets, jumpsuits, trousers or kurtas designed from traditional textiles such as brocade. The idea is to leave a piece of tradition in your modern cuts and patterns. You can also feature prints that give an illusion of embroidery. If you are opting for a deep colour tone, pick details in a shimmery hues to enhance your festive look.

RUFFLE IT OFF!

Ruffles on saris and skirts have been a festive favourite and are not going anywhere. It’s up to you how many tiers you want in your ensemble. Right now saris with ruffles are trending among celebrities and it looks really cool if you want to give a indo-western twist to the six-yards of sheer elegance. Experiment with colours and prints and let the pattern stand out in your ethnic look. Playful and chic, ruffles will add the necessary desi tadka to your festive wear.

SAY IT WITH PRINTS

Festive wear is incomplete without prints. Big, bold or small, minimal prints make any ensemble a star attraction. Go for multi-coloured prints and experiment with them on co-ord sets, lehenga sets and even short kurta sets. They say don’t go for print on print styles, as they create chaos and don’t blend well. However, this festive season go all out on your favourite prints and celebrate them in your favourite silhouettes.

EMBROIDERED ELEGANCE

Embroidery is like jewellery, it enhances your ensemble. From chikankari, kantha to zardozi and phulkari, give your festive wear the embroidery it deserves. Saris paired with embroidered jackets to lehengas fully-embroidered with floral designs, make most of the festive season to introduce Indian embroideries in modern silhouettes.

