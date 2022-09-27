Navratri 2022 Day 3: Date, Colour, Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri, the auspicious nine-day long festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur across the country. The Hindu festival worships the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga for nine days. This year on the third day of Navratri, devotees will worship Goddess Chandraghanta in Shukla Tritiya on September 28. She is the third form of Goddess Durga. She is known as Maa Chandraghanta as she adorns her forehead with a half-moon that looks like a bell.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

Advertisement

She mounts on a tigress and carries Trishul, Gada, Sword and Kamandal in her four left hands and Lotus, Arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her four right hands. It is said that her fifth left hand is in Varada Mudra, and her fifth right hand is in Abhaya Mudra.

Watch Maa Chandraghanta Video Tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Earlier:

Puja vidhi

The puja begins by bathing the idol of Goddess Chandraghanta in Kesar (saffron), Ganga Jal (holy water) and Kewra (floral water) and placing it on a wooden table. After this, drape her in golden-coloured clothes and offer her yellow flowers, lotus, sweets, panchamrit and mishri.

Navratri 2022 Day 3 Colour: Royal Blue

Advertisement

The colour blue represents richness and tranquillity.

Mantra

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, auspicious timings will begin at 02:28 am (Sept 28) and will end at 01:27 am (Sept 29). The auspicious timing for Brahma Muhurta begins at 04:36 am and ends at 05:24 am. The inauspicious timing for Rahu Kalam is from 03:12 pm till 04:42 pm

Significance

The third form of Goddess Parvati is peaceful. In this form, the Goddess is ready for war with all her weapons. According to Hindu scripts, it is believed that the sound of the moon bell on her forehead expels all evil spirits away from her devotees.

Bhog to offer to Goddess Chandraghanta

For bhog, you can offer the goddess kheer made of milk and makhana. You may also offer fruits and coconut with its husk.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here