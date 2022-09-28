Home » News » Lifestyle » Navratri 2022 Day 4: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 28, 2022, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda is known as the goddess who blesses her devotees with wealth, prosperity and health. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Navratri 2022 Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda is known as the goddess who blesses her devotees with wealth, prosperity and health.

Shardiya Navratri 2022 Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda blesses her devotees with wealth, prosperity and health

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022: The Chaturthi Tithi or the fourth day of the auspicious 9-day Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth form of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga worshipped during this period. After taking the form of Siddhidatri, Goddess Parvati resided in the center of the Sun to balance the energy and light. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Kushmanda is the creator of the Brahmand or the Universe and she is the source of energy.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

Goddess Kushmanda is known as Ashtabhuja as she has eight hands. She is known as the goddess who blesses her devotees with wealth, prosperity and health.

Watch Maa Kushmanda Video Tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Earlier:

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/09/maa-kushmanda.mp4

Maa Kushmanda Puja: Date and Time

The Chaturthi Tithi of Navratri will begin at 1:27 AM, September 29, and end on 12:08 AM, September 30.

Day 4 Colour: Yellow

The colour of the day yellow signifies joy and happiness.

Navratri 2022 Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda is known as the goddess who blesses her devotees with wealth, prosperity and health. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

  1. The devotees of Devi Kushmanda wear clean clothes after bathing.
  2. The Goddess is then offered shringaar samagri like sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri etc.
  3. She is worshipped with red flowers and many devotees also offer Wax Gourd or Petha as a symbolic sacrifice.

Maa Kushmanda Mantra

“Om Aim Hreen Kleem Kushmandayee Namah".

Bhog to offer to Maa Kushmanda

Malpuas, Halwa and curd, are offered to Maa Kushmanda as prasad.

first published: September 28, 2022, 08:00 IST
