Navratri 2022 Day 6: Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Muhurat and Aarti of Maa Katyayani

It is the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, and on this occasion, Goddess Katyayani, the sixth form of Maa Durga, is worshipped. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayani to destroy the demon Mahishasura. Also known as the warrior Goddess, she is the most violent form of Goddess Parvati. Governing the planet Brihaspati, the goddess has four hands and rides on a magnificent lion. Her pictorial depiction shows her carrying a lotus flower and sword in her left hand, while her right hand stays Abhaya and Varada Mudras.

Here’s the puja vidhi, mantra, muhurta, and aarti of Maa Katyayani

According to Maa Katyayani Puja Muhurat Panchang, Shashthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month started at 6:01 pm on Wednesday, April 6, and ends today at 08.32 pm on Thursday, April 7.

Today, on Thursday, Saubhagya Yoga was until 09.32 am. Now Shobhan Yoga will start, while Ravi Yoga will last from 06:05 am to 10:42 pm.

How to pray

To impress Goddess Katyayani, offer her yellow flowers, intact, incense, lamp, scent, Kumkum, honey, etc. Offering yellow flowers and turmeric to the mother removes the problems related to marriage. If there is any kind of delay in their marriage, then they should also worship Goddess Katyayani.

The prayer mantra of Goddess Katyayani is

Chandrahasojjwalkara Shardulvaravahana.

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Demonghatini॥

