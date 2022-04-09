Home » News » Lifestyle » Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 8: Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Muhurat and Aarti of Maa Mahagauri

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 8: Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Muhurat and Aarti of Maa Mahagauri

The auspicious time of Durgashtami day is from 11:58 am to 12:48 pm.
The auspicious time of Durgashtami day is from 11:58 am to 12:48 pm.

On this day, devotees worship the eighth form of Goddess Durga.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Local News Desk
Updated: April 09, 2022, 11:25 IST

Maha Ashtami or the eighth day is considered to be one of the most important days during the Navratri. On this day, devotees worship the eighth form of Goddess Durga – Goddess Mahagauri. On this auspicious day, here’s the Puja vidhi, mantra, muhurta, and aarti of Goddess Mahagauri.

ALSO READ: Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Chaitra Navratri

According to the Goddess Mahagauri Puja Muhurat Panchang, Chaitra Shukla Ashtami Tithi began on April 8 at 11:05 pm and will remain till 01:23 late tonight.

On this day, Sukarma Yoga will start at 11:25 am, while Ravi Yoga will start from 03:31 am on 10 April and will remain till 06:01 am. The auspicious time of Durgashtami day is from 11:58 am to 12:48 pm.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

ALSO READ: Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share 

Pooja Vidhi

Offer vermilion, Akshat, flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, scent, and lamp to the mother. Goddess Mahagauri is pleased by offering sweets or other food items made of coconut. During this, chant the mantras of the mother, and to conclude perform aarti with a lamp of ghee.

After Pooja

As part of Ashtami puja, nine pots are kept as nine forms of the Goddess. On this day many also worship little girls and offer them food during Kumari Puja. After the meal, bid the girls farewell happily by offering Dakshina gifts.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: April 09, 2022, 11:12 IST