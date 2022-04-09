Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 8: Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Muhurat and Aarti of Maa Mahagauri

Maha Ashtami or the eighth day is considered to be one of the most important days during the Navratri. On this day, devotees worship the eighth form of Goddess Durga – Goddess Mahagauri. On this auspicious day, here’s the Puja vidhi, mantra, muhurta, and aarti of Goddess Mahagauri.

According to the Goddess Mahagauri Puja Muhurat Panchang, Chaitra Shukla Ashtami Tithi began on April 8 at 11:05 pm and will remain till 01:23 late tonight.

On this day, Sukarma Yoga will start at 11:25 am, while Ravi Yoga will start from 03:31 am on 10 April and will remain till 06:01 am. The auspicious time of Durgashtami day is from 11:58 am to 12:48 pm.

Pooja Vidhi

Offer vermilion, Akshat, flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, scent, and lamp to the mother. Goddess Mahagauri is pleased by offering sweets or other food items made of coconut. During this, chant the mantras of the mother, and to conclude perform aarti with a lamp of ghee.

After Pooja

As part of Ashtami puja, nine pots are kept as nine forms of the Goddess. On this day many also worship little girls and offer them food during Kumari Puja. After the meal, bid the girls farewell happily by offering Dakshina gifts.

