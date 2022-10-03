Navratri 2022 Day 9: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022: Sharad Navratri, the auspicious nine-day long festival, is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur across the country. During this time, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga for nine days. The ninth day, i.e. Mahanavmi, is dedicated to the ninth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on this day, and hence she is also known as Mahishasura Mardini.

Mahanavami Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings of Mahanavmi will begin on October 3 at 04:37 pm and will end at 02:20 pm on October 4. The Brahma Muhurta will start at 04:38 am and end at 05:27 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm while the Vijaya Muhutra will prevail from 02:08 pm to 02:55 pm.

Puja Vidhi

Mahanavami is one of the most important days during Durga Puja. The puja rituals begin with Mahasnan and Shodashoparchar Puja and concluded with Kanyapujan. People invite young girls to their homes to worship, as well as feed, them. They also offer gifts to them and seek their blessings.

Mantra

Seek blessings from Goddess Siddhidatri by chanting “Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah" on Maha Navami.

Significance

Goddess Siddhidatri is the source of all siddhis and possesses all eight Ashtasiddhis. Worshipping the goddess stimulates the Sahasrara Chakra, which is also known as the Crown Chakra, of the body. As per Hindu inscriptions, she blesses her devotees with good fortune and provides them with salvation.

Bhog

On this day, devotees offer coconut, kheer and panchamrit to Goddess Siddhidatri. While performing Kanya Puja, devotees offer poori, halwa and black chickpeas to the goddess.

