Navratri 2022: Delicious Smoothie, Tarts and Slushie Recipes to Treat Your Dessert Cravings

NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri is here. The festivals of nine lights, good food, sweets and dance. Celebrated with great pomp and pageantry in North India and West Bengal, where it’s also called Durga Puja. During the auspicious festival—a total of nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. This year, Navratri will be celebrated from September 26 to October 4.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

While many communities in Northern India eat vegetarian food during this auspicious period, several states such as West Bengal are known for their non-vegetarian delicacies. However, cravings for desserts are universal. As such, take a look at a few delicious types of fruit tarts, puddings, and smoothies recipes.

Advertisement

Yellow tropical smoothie

Made with the goodness of papaya, mango, milk, almond flakes, coconut milk, pineapple tidbits, and a few fresh sprigs of mint; this fresh, tropical-tasting smoothie is filled with the goodness of vitamin C, antioxidants, fibre, and several other healthy ingredients. All you have to do is whirl all the ingredients with ice in a blender, pour and enjoy. Yoghurt and pomegranate tarts

Rather than using whipped cream or condensed milk which is full of calories, adding hung curd or Greek yoghurt to a freshly made tart cup is a much healthier option. For more flavour, add pomegranate seeds, apples, and a splash of honey for that hint of sweetness. Ideally, the tarts ought to be made from wholewheat or multigrain flour.



Watermelon slushie

To make a healthy version of a watermelon slushie you will need a few easy-to-get ingredients. They include a few deseeded chunks of watermelon, cranberries, blueberries, passionfruit (optional), a splash of honey, and a tiny sprig of mint. You can also add rock salt and a hint of lemon to the slushie for that added zing.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here