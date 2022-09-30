Navratri 2022: Delicious Street Foods to Feast on If You are Traveling to Kolkata During Durga Puja

NAVRATRI 2022: Kolkata is known for a lot of things- the culture, tourist spots but when it comes to the season of festivities, nothing beats the enthusiasm and vibrance of the city. If you’re planning to visit Kolkata during Navratri, it’s important that you try all the amazing food from papri chat to dum aloo to dahi phuchkas. Kolkata has a lot to offer. And there isn’t a better time to eat without all the guilt. So, here’s your checklist of the best street food in Kolkata:

Advertisement

Puchkas

These tangy, masala-filled delicacies are to die for. Puchkas are to Kolkata, what golgappas are to Delhi. Some of the best spots to try puchkas include Maharaja Chaat Centre and Southern Avenue in Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

Luchi & Aloo Dom

This street-food is made of two elements, where Luchi is like puris and Aloo Dom tastes somewhat similar to dum aloo. Fairlie Place is the spot where you can definitely get your hands on some of the best Luchi & Aloo Dom, among other street food.

ALSO READ: When is Durga Puja 2022? Date, History and Significance of 10 Weapons of the Maa Durga

Advertisement

Mishti Doi

You cannot visit Kolkata and not try the famous Mishti Doi. The sight of this sweet and thick delicacy will make your mouth water. While sweets are present almost anywhere in the city, some of the good Mishti Doi spots are KC Das, Girish Chandra Dey and Nakur Chandra Nandy.

Advertisement

Ghugni Chaat

Made of boiled yellow and white peas, this street food is a blend of a lot of flavours and elements that feel like a party in the mouth. New Market has to be your go-to spot to devour some Ghugni Chaat.

Kathi Rolls

Who doesn’t like rolls? And while a lot of us have a go-to spot for our favourite rolls, Kolkata has the sixth sense of their flavours. They are stuffed with vegetables, sauces and spices, which have more flavour than any roll you could ever try.

Chanar Jilipi

While it looks like it, it’s not your regular Jalebi. And if you’re visiting during festivities it’s almost important to try all the best sweets – which means Chanar Jilipi must top your list. Golpark in Kolkata is among the many places where you can get this sweet treat.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here