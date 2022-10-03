Navratri 2022: Kanya Pujan Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Gift Ideas

NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community. It is observed twice a year. The first one is called the Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated during the spring, whereas the second one is called the Sharad Navratri, which is celebrated during the autumn. This year Sharad Navratri commenced on September 26, and it will conclude on October 5.

IN PICS | Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status to Share

During the festival, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. They observe a fast and perform rituals to appease the goddess of strength, vitality, and knowledge. One of the most essential rituals of Navratri is Kanya Pujan, which generally marks the end of the fasting for devotees.

Advertisement

Kanya Pujan: Date and Timings

Ashtami and Navami are the last two days of Navratri during which the Kanya Pujan is performed. It is believed by the devotees that Navratri fasts are incomplete without Kanya Pujan. This year, Ashtami Tithi will start at 5:17 PM on October 2 and will end at 3:07 PM on October 3. The Navami Tithi will be in effect between 3:07 PM on October 3 and 12:50 PM on October 4.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2022: 5 Lip-Smacking Bengali Cuisines You Must Try

Kanya Pujan: Puja Vidhi

While performing the Kanya Pujan, the devotees worship 9 young girls in the age group of 2 to 10, who are regarded as the Kanjaks. These nine kanjaks are revered as the forms of Goddess Durga. Hence, during the ritual, the devotees wash the feet of the girls with water.

Advertisement

Following this, they do their tilak. Then, they tie a red thread (moli) around their wrist and offer prasad to them. After the meal, the worshippers touch the feet of the girls to seek their blessings. Then, they give them presents.

Kanya Pujan: Gift Ideas

Lunch Box

You can give your Kanjaks a beautiful lunch box to carry lunch to their school. Makeup products

Most girls love doing makeup. Hence, it is an incredible gift for you to give them. Red clothes

Girls love to sport gorgeous clothes. Moreover, it is believed that Maa Durga loves red colour. Therefore, you should consider giving them a red piece of clothing. Stationery

You can give them a pencil box or any other stationery. It is one of the most useful gifts that you can give to your Kanjaks because every child needs stationery for school.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here