Navratri 2022: Seek The Blessings On Maha Ashtami By Offering This Special Recipe

Well, it’s almost the end of yet another beautiful 9 days of Navratri, which is incomplete without Ashtami or Navmi tithi puja. And when we talk about Ashtami or Navmi tithi puja, it is incomplete without Kanya puja, right?

Devotees of Goddess Durga observe fast on the Ashtami or Navami Tithi of Navratri, according to Hindu beliefs. Hawan and Kanya Puja are organised on this day and young girls are invited to enjoy the delicacy (Halwa Puri) and their blessings are sought by touching their feet.

If you are also going to do the Kanya Puja and don’t know the quickest and the most amazing recipe for the same, we are to help you. Follow these steps and enjoy the whole delicacy.

Ingredients to make Halwa?

4 cups semolina

1 cup sugar

2 tsp cardamom powder

1 cup finely chopped dry fruits (cashew nuts, almonds, and makhana)

10-12 raisins

5 tsp desi ghee

Ingredients for poori?

7 cups wheat flour

Refined or ghee for frying

Steps to make Halwa:

To begin making the Halwa, heat a pan with desi ghee.

Now add the semolina and continue to stir it on low flame.

On the other side, fry finely chopped cashews, almonds, makhana, and other nuts.

Once the semolina has turned golden brown, add 2 cups of water and 2 cups of sugar to it.

Cook for 5-6 minutes on low heat.

Keep adding water if it gets dry.

Stir in the cardamom powder on top.

You can also sprinkle some with coconut sawdust or grated coconut.

Steps to make poori:

To prepare poori, place flour in a large mixing bowl.

Now, gradually add water and knead a stiff dough.

Cover the dough and set aside for 15 minutes.

When the dough has set, put some ghee into your palm and form dough balls.

Press and roll these balls to make them flat.

Heat the ghee or refined oil in a pan.

Fry the pooris in a pan containing heated ghee.

Place them on tissue paper to absorb any excess ghee or oil.

Both these things are ready to be served!

