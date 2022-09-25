Navratri 2022: Take Cues From Bollywood Celebrities to Rock Your Festive Fashion

NAVRATRI 2022: The country is preparing for the nine-day-long festival of Navratri. The festival honours Goddess Durga’s nine avatars. It commemorates the victory of the goddess over evil. Devotees preach the goddess for nine days and celebrate the festival with a lot of pomp and zeal with friends and family. This year, Navratri will commence on September 26 and conclude on Dussehra i.e. October 4. As you get ready for the festival, here are a few fashion tips for this season inspired by Bollywood actresses.

Alia Bhatt

Brocade Banaras silk saree is so in fashion currently. Alia wore a turquoise colour saree and sleeveless blouse. To keep it simple she only accessorised her ensemble with gold jhumkas. She went with a natural glam look with a lighter shade of pink lipstick. For her hairdo, she tied a clean bun and added a garland of mogra for the traditional touch.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur looks divine in this indo-western outfit. For this festive season, the amalgamation of this outfit is suitable in all ways. She chose a yellow turtle neck with a sweetheart hemline paired with wide palazzo pants. She layered the outfit with a sheer long shrug, a little khadi and gotta Patti work.

Janhvi Kapoor

The mulmul indigo print is one of the newest fashion trends. Janhvi made a fashion quotient with his indigo co-ord set. She opted to wear a crop top paired with matching palazzo pants. She layered the outfit with a long sleeve blue shrug. She went for a natural glam look and kept her tresses open. The actress completed with minimum accessories and added statement earrings.

Ananya Panday

Red can never go wrong. Ananya opted for a beautiful red Anarkali with minimum work on it. The outfit is not heavy but also makes a style statement for this Navaratri. She paired the Anarkali kurta with red straight wide pants and white jutti. The Anarkali has white khadi work to accentuate the look. She rounded up her look with heavy statement earrings.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut donned a brown silk saree with golden work. The brown has heavy work of gold on the border. She broke the monotony of pairing up the six-yard with a matching blouse. Instead, she opted for a full sleeve floral printed closed-round neck blouse. She added pair of traditional gold jhumkas to complete her look.

