Navratri 2022: Traditional Outfits for Women Inspired by Bollywood Stars

NAVRATRI 2022: Navratri is one of the many auspicious festivals that is commemorated by the Hindu community. Dussehra is marked after the 9-day extravaganza, Navratri, concludes. It is one of the most diverse festivals which is celebrated all across the globe with immense fervour. This year, the festivities of Navratri will begin on September 26 and end on October 4. Now that the festival is right around the corner, people are swamped with the preparations.

Festive celebrations call for get-togethers and it is important to get dressed well. To help you decide on your ideal outfit, we have curated a list of celebrities that you can take inspiration from. From glitzy lehengas to vibrant sarees, we have a plethora of options for you to choose from.

Alia Bhatt

Want to keep it simple yet elegant? A black and white saree with silver oxide jhumkas is all you need. Rock the day with braided hair and do not forget to decorate it with silver oxide jewellery. Time for you to own the day by wearing a ring as Alia Bhatt did with her outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Go all out by dressing up like Kriti Sanon in the “Gold and Glitter" saree. She slayed her look and looked like an absolute goddess. Follow her footsteps and let your outfit do the talking.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor certainly raised the temperature in the gorgeous grey lehenga and looked like an absolute angel. Along with burning the effigy of Ravan, wear the dazzling lehenga and melt hearts with your hotness on this Dussehra.

Kiara Advani

Are you a fan of vibrant colours? If yes then this look of Kiara will suit you best. The actress looked exquisite in the printed lehenga that she combined with golden earrings and minimal makeup.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone grabbed all the attention at the Cannes festival with the gorgeous off-white ensemble. She looked ethereal in the saree that she paired with a pearl collar. If you want all eyes to be on you too, then think no more and slay the day with this outfit.

