Navratri Fast 2022: Add These 5 Energy-boosting Foods to Your Fasting Menu

NAVRATRI 2022: Fasting during Navratri is the ideal opportunity to shed extra pounds, but overindulging in calorie-dense, deep-fried foods might have the opposite effect. The nine-day Shardiya Navratri festival is scheduled to start from September 26, 2022, with the Ghadasthapana rite, and will conclude on October 4, 2022, with the Durga Visarjan or Dussehra/Vijayadashami celebration.

While the Navratri delicacies are lip smacking delicious, there is always room for you to fast and detox. However, it is equally essential to maintain your energy levels. Here are some nutritious foods that you can consume while fasting. These food items will help in weight loss as well as maintain your energy levels.

Nuts and Dry Fruits

During Navratri, dry fruits are a must. You can incorporate them into laddus or add them to your kheer or even chew a handful. Nuts like almonds, peanuts, walnuts, and cashews act as energy boosters for the body. Milk and Dairy Products

If a glass of milk gets boring for you, add some fruits. Strawberry, melon, and banana milkshakes can be filling and hydrating at the same time. A fruit chaat can be prepared with hung curd and mixed with some chopped apples, pears, and grapes. Samak

Commonly referred to as barnyard millet, Samak is a fantastic alternative to rice. Samak Ke Chawal, which is frequently consumed during fasts like Navratri, can be used to prepare Dosa, Dhokla, and Rice Pulao. Samak’s nutrient-rich composition is what makes it perfect for quelling hunger during fasting. It not only keeps you fuller for a longer period, but it also gives you energy so you can get through the day. Sabudana

Sabudana, which is rich in carbohydrates, protein, iron, calcium, carbs, vitamin K and starch, aids in replenishing our energy levels. Sabudana is a popular dietary component during the Navratri fast, and easily incorporated in the diet. It can also be used to make khichdi, kheer, papad, and other dishes. Kuttu

Kuttu is commonly spotted in Indian households amid the Navratri season. Since the flour is manufactured from the buckwheat fruit seed, it can be consumed during fasts. Served with Aloo Ki Sabzi, Kuttu pooris and pakoras are delicious as well as nutritious.

