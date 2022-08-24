Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Turn Streets Of Spain In A Runway

For their Spain holiday, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are keeping their look comfy yet trendy and stylish. From summer dresses to shorts and T-shirt, Nayanthara’s fashion game is on point.

Before heading to Barcelona, Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with Nayanthara from the plane. In the pic, the actress was seen dressed in a white top, ripped jeans and a blue blazer and kept her makeup minimal. The filmmaker captioned the photo as “Enroute Barcelona with my wifeyyy."

While exploring one of the cities of Spain, Nayanthara wore a gorgeous white dress. Vignesh captured her and captioned the post as, “No filter only natural Glitter Wikki clicks. The natural sunlight that caressed through the painted glass, kissed her skin before I could! The light, the mood, the original ambience of this place! Was a never before felt experience for both of us! Sharing some pics that I enjoyed clicking in this series of Wikki clicks."

The couple also visited Valencia and were clicked by a Spanish photographer. In the pics, Nayanthara was seen dressed in a white tank top and matching shorts and completed the look with denim jacket. Vignesh Shivan looked dapper in stripped shirt and denim. The filmmaker captioned the photo as “Love, Life."

For the last day in Valencia, Nayanthara opted for a casual look. She wore denim shorts with a comfy graphic t-shirt. Vignesh shared the photos and wrote, “The modern Spanish Architectural marvel of Valencia, Spain captured along with a beautiful woman from India."

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. The actress also has Atlee’s Jawan with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

