Nayanthara's 'Go-To Breakfast Drink' Is This, Per Her Nutritionist

It is a common saying among fitness enthusiasts that abs are made in the kitchen and not the gym. While working out and exercising is important to achieve the body that you want to flaunt, all of it goes in vain if you do not have a proper diet to back up your training regime. Celebrities, who are often required to look a certain way as per the demands of their role often follow specially curated diets that would help them achieve the desired looks. Many celebrities often share details of their diet on their social media handle and sometimes it is their nutritionists who do.

Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal recently shared a favourite recipe of one of her actor clients but there was a catch. She did not name the actor in her post and simply said, ‘To know who she is, check out its recipe in my book, ‘Yuktahaar: The belly and brain diet’ in chapter 10.’

You can go on and read the book to know who Ganeriwal is talking about and skip the next part if you want. However if curiosity is an issue with you and you cannot take the suspense, it is actress Nayanthara who is being talked about here. According to Ganeriwal’s book, Nayanthara is in love with the recipe for coconut smoothie.

If you are yearning for its taste too, here is how you can make it.

In a blender jar, pour in some coconut water and coconut milk along with tender coconut and sugar.

Blend it in the jar until there are no lumps so that the mixture is smooth.

Add a little amount of cardamom powder and cinnamon to the mixture and pour in a glass. You can also add ice cubes to the glass if you want.

Traditional smoothies or drinks from various parts of India have been taken as breakfast to keep oneself cool and hydratedduring the summer months, according to Ganeriwal. The smoothie is not only delicious, but it also aids in fat metabolism, immunity, gastrointestinal health, and is also rich in fibre.

