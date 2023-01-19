NDRF RAISING DAY: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Raising Day is commemorated on January 19, every year. Since the Force’s formation in 2006, the personnel have played a crucial role in the country’s disaster management and community awareness for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). The 12 Battalions of the NDRF consist of specialised, multi-skilled personnel. These battalions are located at 16 different locations on the basis of the vulnerability profile. It is done to cut down the response time for their deployment at disaster sites.

This year marks the 18th National Disaster Response Force Raising Day. Here is all you need to know about this distinguished and unique force:

Advertisement

NDRF Raising Day: History

India witnessed successive natural calamities from 1990 to 2004. This resulted in the enactment of the Disaster Management Act on December 26, 2005. Under this act, the National DIsaster Response Force was formed with the aim to formulate plans, policies, and guidelines for disaster management.The National Disaster Response Force was raised on January 19, 2006 as a premium rescue response force of the country. Their motto is ‘Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra’. It means the sustained disaster response service under all circumstances. Every year since its establishment, the country celebrates the NDRF Raising Day. This year marks the 18th Raising Day.

NDRF Raising Day: Significance

Advertisement

NDRF Raising Day commemorates the selfless service of the NDRF personnel. It is a day to thank the forces for their unmatched contribution for the protection of the country at the time of disaster management. The day is also marked to raise public awareness about the NDRF personnel services. The citizens of the country are made aware of how the disaster management forces have saved countless lives when no other resources could reach them.

NDRF Raising Day: Facts

Advertisement

The NDRF at present consists of 12 Battalions. Each of these battalions consists of 1149 personnel. The National Disaster Response Force has conducted 3,100 operations, in which they have saved more than one lakh lives. The Force has rescued and evacuated over 6.7 lakh people during disasters.

NDRF has been acclaimed globally during the Japan Triple Disaster (2011) and Nepal Earthquake that occurred in 2015. Even during the challenging environment of COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the NDRF responded to super cyclones like ‘Yaas’, Tauktae’ & ‘Gulab’ during floods and various landslide incidents.

Advertisement

The NDRF also inducted a batch of 100 women disaster combatants and rescuers in 2021. Furthermore, every NDRF battalion is sanctioned to have 108 women combatants.

NDRF Raising Day: Role

The NDRF is equipped and trained to handle a range of difficulties. These include borewell accidents to chemical, biological and radioactive emergencies. Their role is to conduct relief, rescue, evacuation operations during all the major natural or man-made disasters in the country. You can see NDRF Personnel at work during floods, cyclones, earthquakes, landslides, structure collapses, and even retrieval or radiological materials.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here