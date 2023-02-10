Neck Corsages Are Making A Comeback; All You Need To Know About This Traditional Accessory

Fashion trends evolve at the drop of a hat these days. If you keep a tab on social media, you would already know about a new accessory trend that is creating quite some buzz. Giving the conventional choker some wiggle room, the neck corsage—though not particularly practical—is adorning the necks of influencers and models on Instagram as the ultimate jewellery piece for accessories.

The fashion trends seem to have been brought in by supermodel Kendall Jenner, who flaunted her red anthurium Loewe flower sitting around her neck with a long tail at the back. She paired it with her strapless black midi dress.

Now, let us tell you how corsages came into being. In its original sense, the word ‘corsage’ referred to a woman’s dress bodice. The corsage was a little bouquet of flowers worn by women. For hundreds of years, ladies have adorned themselves with flowers for special events because they believed the flowers had magical properties that might ward off evil spirits or bring luck to auspicious occasions.

Before the Victorian era, bathing merely twice a year was not unusual, and both men and women frequently wore herbs and flowers close to their garments to cover up the smell from their bodies. Corsages shifted upward, towards the shoulder, with the evolution of fashion. The term is still used to describe any little bouquet of flowers worn on the body, even though the positioning of the flowers may have been altered.

At first, women wore corsages around their waists or on the garment’s bodice. Later, it became customary to tack flowers to a handbag. Gradually, corsages were worn in the hair or knotted around the wrist, neck, or even the ankle. The best flowers are those that do not wilt in the absence of water, such as orchids.

Traditionally, at weddings women held flower bouquets, or even got them sewed to their outfits. Even the bride and groom’s mothers and grandmothers received corsages as part of a tradition.

Now, among the various other 2023 fashion trends, this traditional accessory is making a comeback. You can even look for inspiration from celebrities or put your own creation on display.

