Neck Pain Due to Increased Screen Time? Try These 2 Easy Exercises to Relive Pain

In the last year and a half, the use of mobile phones has drastically increased. People remain glued to their mobile phones for long hours, which puts pressure on the front and back of the neck. Soon, people experience tightness in their neck that eventually leads to a tinge of pain creeping up the neck and upper back.

If the pain continues for days, it can increase the risk of disc bulge spondylitis and other pain related to the upper back, shoulder, and neck. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shared two simple exercises to relieve such pain and strengthen the neck muscles.

In a video posted on Facebook, Luke explained that when people keep their necks in the downward position for hours, they may experience inflammation. Luke states that the neck is not naturally designed to be kept in a downward position. People can move the neck up, down, and sideways. But if you keep it in one position for too long, it leads to cramps, stiffness, low blood pressure, muscle spasms, etc.

The lifestyle coach further demonstrated 2 simple exercises to strengthen the neck. However, he alerted people with severe spondylitis to consult the doctor before performing any exercise.

>Exercise 1:

Place your left hand on your right shoulder. Make sure when you perform this stretch, your left shoulder does not pop up. Move your head towards the right shoulder. Hold it in that position for a while. Next, move your ears towards the right shoulder. (Here also make sure that the right shoulder does not move up either).

Hold it for a few seconds. Now, repeat the same exercise on the other side. Don’t push yourself too much as you might end up spraining your neck. Do it gently once or twice.

>Exercise 2:

Clap your hands behind your neck and tilt your chin up a little bit. Try driving your elbows at the back and you will feel the stretch across your biceps, shoulders, upper back, and chest. Hold your boy in this position for about 10 counts and then relax. Do this gently as you can hurt yourself while doing it in fast speed.

