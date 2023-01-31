Need A Vacation? 5 Enchanting Islands In India That You Can't Miss

India has a diverse terrain that includes scenic hill stations, heritage sites, sparkling lakes and rivers, lush green forests, and golden sand dunes. The country is also endowed with numerous picturesque islands. If you are a fan of pristine natural beauty and would love to go for a soak in a calm environment, head to these islands for a blissful vacation away from the hustle and bustle of cities.

Kerala’s Munroe Island

The backwaters of Ashtamudi Lake and the Kallada River form the island. It is a lovely piece of land, a true hidden gem in Kollam, Kerala. Colonel Munroe, a British resident of Travancore State, is the isle’s namesake. The island is historically significant, and the canals here are used for local transportation.

Lakshadweep Island

The Lakshadweep islands are made up of many small and large islands, as well as coral reefs, and are located west of the Kerala coastline. The islands are a scenic honeymoon destination as well as one of India’s most secluded beach destinations. The country’s tourist attractions include the Marine Museum, the Ujra Mosque, Minicoy, Kalpeni, and others.

Assam’s Majuli Island

Majuli is the world’s largest riverine island. It is situated on the Brahmaputra River in the northeastern state of Assam and is one of the state’s most popular attractions. Apart from its scenic beauty, the island also has a diverse flora and fauna that is worth seeing. The variety of delicacies unique to the region allows visitors to experience Assamese culture and lifestyle first-hand.

Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With their exotic white sand beaches, rich coral reefs, and stunning natural beauty, the Andaman Islands are considered on par with international tropical destinations. This particular island is named after Henry Havelock, a British General from India, and is one of Andaman’s most populous. With Radhanagar beach, Elephant beach, Kalapathar beach, and various adventure sports conducted at these beaches, this popular honeymoon destination is a romantic paradise for a reason.

Nicobar Island

Nicobar is the final island in the Andaman and Nicobar Island chain, stretching for approximately 920 kilometres. It is surrounded by dense forests and has a small population. The island has a diverse biodiversity and draws naturists, researchers, and nature lovers. It is the ideal location for rejuvenation away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

