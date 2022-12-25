Need Travel Goals? Check Out Mrunal Thakur’s Rajasthan Diaries

December always calls for a great vacation. It’s because it is the time when we recall our precious memories of the year that is about to end while also relaxing with our close ones. We treat ourselves to quick getaways before returning to our daily routine with the start of a new year. It’s no different for celebrities, who frequently plan exotic and luxurious vacations, giving us major travel goals. For actress Mrunal Thakur, the year-end vacation meant visiting the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.

The actress took to Instagram to share videos and photos from her vacation. She looked relaxed and ethereal while setting some major fashion goals. The Jersey actress shared snippets with her fans in a reel, which is essentially a video montage of her journey. The actress also shared moments from her stay at one of the most luxurious properties in Rajasthan. She was seen relaxing to the tune of Rajasthani folk music with a beverage in her hand. She captioned her image saying her experience was pure bliss. It was then she revealed that she was at the Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Interestingly, the Six Senses Fort Barwara is the same property where actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married last year. This is said to be a 700-year-old fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Mrunal spent a lot of time on the lawn, posing in her easy breezy casuals and making her fans take notes on what to wear on future trips.

In another set of pictures, Mrunal was dressed in a yellow baggy sweatshirt with a closed neckline and full, folded sleeves. She paired her sweatshirt with a pair of black capris with white borders. The actor was also seen trying her hand at pottery; she looked stunning, giving us tips on how to master the less-is-more look while on vacation.

Mrunal Thakur is currently basking in the success of her first Telugu film Sita Ramam. She co-starred with Dulquer Salmaan in the film.

