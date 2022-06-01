Home » News » Lifestyle » Neelam Sanjiva Reddy Death Anniversary: Remembering India's Sixth President

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy Death Anniversary: Remembering India's Sixth President

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was inspired by Gandhian ideology and as the first step of obedience, he gave up the use of all western products and started wearing khadi

June 01, 2022

NEELAM SANJIVA REDDY DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was the sixth president of India. Apart from being one of the epitomes of power in the country, Reddy also wore many hats such as that of a freedom activist. In addition, he became the first chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and has the modernisation of the state accredited to his name.

Reddy was born in the Ananthapuram district of Andhra Pradesh. A small village boy from Illur village, Reddy’s life changed when Mahatama Gandhi first visited the area in 1929. Reddy was inspired by Gandhian ideology and as the first step of obedience, he gave up the use of all western products and started wearing khadi.

Paving his way to the administration, Reddy brought some distinctive changes pertaining to public life. Reddy was an avid follower of the parliamentary democracy and its regulations and norms. At the age of 64, he became the youngest occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, he soon renounced the residency and also took a 70 percent cut in his salary, in effort to help the poor.

In 1956, after becoming the chief minister of the newly formed state of Andhra Pradesh, he gave up his position in 1959 to proceed for the Presidentship in the Indian National Congress. He served as the president of the INC for three years – 1960 to 1962.

Having contributed to the nation’s building, Reddy passed away at the age of 83 due to pneumonia in 1996.

