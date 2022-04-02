Neha Dhupia: Motherhood has Changed My Personal Style 100 Percent, I Don't Care Anymore

Neha Dhupia has been speaking her mind and shattering stereotypes for a while. From shooting A Thursday while she was heavily pregnant with her second child, to walking the ramp for a plus-size brand at a fashion show, she has really embraced the woman that she is and is unapologetic about it.

The former Miss India was recently in Delhi to be the showstopper for aLL Plus size store at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, which celebrates men and women of all sizes. Neha says while fashion is becoming more inclusive gradually, shows like these lead the movement in body positivity. “There was so much magic on the ramp. Fashion has been talking about inclusivity but they are the ones who are leading the movement."

The actress herself has been vocal about several causes related to women and motherhood. She says it all started when she got a little older and realised the most joy is in being her real self.

“I don’t try to break stereotypes. The one thing I have gotten comfortable with in the past years is being myself. That is the greatest joy that I experienced when I got slightly older. In my 30s, I felt the most joyful in being myself. I really don’t feel the baggage, I feel so light. As long as I am being myself, and in the process, not hurting anyone, that’s who I want to be," she told News18.

Neha’s life has undergone several changes ever since she married Angad Bedi in 2018, and gave birth to their two children - daughter Mehr and son Gurik.

Has motherhood changed her personal style? “100 percent. I am the queen of the diagonal, messy bun, which is called the mother’s crown. If you see me in the morning I will have my bun here or there. Every time I go to my stylist they are like, what happened, there are so many split ends. Sometimes I don’t brush my hair before getting to work because I don’t have the time," Neha said.

“As far as personal style is concerned, it is very interesting how my style has become more ‘me’, because I am thinking less about the clothes I am wearing. Because I don’t have the time. For me, getting ready isn’t any pressure, because I have children, and their cold and cough and illness - that is high pressure. Deciding what to wear - I have a team of experts. Even they are surprised, they say, ‘Didi kya ho gaya aap gussa nahi karti, you don’t day anything. And I say, ‘Yeah, because now it doesn’t matter," she added.

