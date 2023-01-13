Nervous About Your First Date? Tips To Calm Your Anxiety

So you are about to go on your first date. We bet you are nervous. You are running all possible scenarios in your mind from fantasising about liking someone at first sight to dreading the terrifying prospect of spending the entire evening with someone you can’t vibe with.

Also, you are probably thinking what if your date rejects you outright after taking one look at you? Even as we adore first dates, we also need to be aware of the difficulties that they include. How much should I share? What subjects should you steer clear of? How should I dress? We’re here to help if you find yourself worried about these issues all the time.

First and foremost make sure you are on time for your date. Thanks to Bollywood, the fashionably late concept seems very cool, but being on time helps you have a good first impression. It also helps the other person feel that you are genuinely interested.

Advertisement

The next thing you need to keep in mind is to be comfortable with what you wear. While it goes without saying that you want to look your best, a first date is not the appropriate occasion to try out trendy fashion. You are nervous about the date, you do not want to increase your anxiety by thinking if you are looking good or adjusting your shoes or dress.

First dates are about knowing each other. You should be up for a good conversation. You need to share about yourself and try to know the other person as well but beware of oversharing. You might be going through a lot in your life but your first date is not the time to reveal all of that. Hold back on disclosing too much information on your first date. Yes, you should be upfront and honest about who you are, but that does not mean you tell everything on the first date itself.

Another thing which is extremely crucial when you are striking up a conversation is to avoid bringing up your past relationships. Past relationships are a thing to be discussed on your third or fourth date. Discussing it on your first date might make the other person feel you are still stuck in your past or using the person as your rebound.

Advertisement

Lastly, keep your expectations low. You shouldn’t anticipate a fantasy romance to begin right away. The first time you meet may be quite formal and even awkward.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here