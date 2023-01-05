Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Reveals His Strategy To Maintain Work-Life Balance

In the era of hustle culture, maintaining a work-life balance is something that often gets taken for granted. As a growing number of people are making it a norm to work under extreme pressure, it becomes quite difficult to challenge the already established rules in the business landscape. However, despite the hardships, Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph never lets work crises change his course of action.

Recently, the co-founder of one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world revealed his strategy for maintaining a work-life balance. He shared his thoughts on the same in an extensive post on his LinkedIn profile. In his post, he elaborated on his method of balancing his personal life with work, that too phenomenally.

“For over thirty years, I had a hard cut-off on Tuesdays. Rain or shine, I left at exactly 5 pm and spent the evening with my best friend. Nothing got in the way of that. No meeting, no conference call, no last-minute question or request. If you had something to say to me on Tuesday afternoon at 4:55, you had better say it on the way to the parking lot. If there was a crisis, we are going to wrap it up by 5:00," read an excerpt from his note.

Check out Marc Randolph’s LinkedIn post below:

As millions believe in working extra hours in a bid to achieve their goals faster, the Netflix co-founder believes in maintaining a work-life balance to live his life on his terms. Marc also emphasised the importance of spending quality time with family in his post. He added, “I vowed a long time ago to not be one of those entrepreneurs who on their 7th venture have their 7th wife. I feel proud to be able to do all this while still being married to the same woman, seeing my children growing and liking me (as far as I can tell), and being able to spend some time following other passions of mine. That is how I define success."

