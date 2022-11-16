New Study Claims 1 in 5 Mumbaikars Suffers From Diabetes

In a new study, medical experts claim that one in every five Mumbaikars is a diabetic. In survey findings that were released on Sunday, it was shown that about 18 per cent of Mumbaikars in the age groups of 18 to 69, were detected with increased fasting blood glucose levels. The one-of-its-kind study was carried out across Mumbai’s 24 wards back in 2021 and the conclusion of the survey was released just days ahead of World Diabetes Day. According to a report by the Times of India, the new study has highlighted the high prevalence of diabetes in the city thereby prompting medical experts to call for urgent measures on how to tackle the situation for its prevention.

The report suggests that the study conducted by the BMC was done under the supervision of WHO (World Health Organization). In a STEPS survey, the fasting blood sugar levels were checked on a population of over six thousand people. The end result showed that 18 per cent of the population had raised blood glucose levels in both men and women. In the survey, many aspects of the population were taken into consideration including behaviour, blood pressure, physical measurements like height and weight, cholesterol level, and more.

It was found that the end result was consistent with an NFHS-5 report survey that was conducted back in 2019-2020. In the result, it was discovered that about 17 per cent of women and 18 per cent of men above the age group of 15 had higher blood glucose levels.

The chairperson of the International Diabetes Federation South Asia, Dr. Shashank Joshi, highlighted how the numbers of the study were in sync with the previous studies that one in five Mumbaikars is a diabetic. Moreover, what makes it more alarming is that this finding could likely be an under-representation of the major problem. “Up to 50% of people living with diabetes don’t know they have diabetes," he told the portal.

The expert stressed the fact that simple lifestyle changes like walking more than seven thousand steps daily and sleeping for seven to eight hours can bring in a massive change in the alarming statistics. “Lifestyle is not just dieting and exercise anymore Sitting is the new smoking now. Brisk walking adds four years to your life," he explained.

