New Study Finds Out How Time Of Workout Impacts Body

All are aware about the benefits of exercise but many would not know that the timing of exercise is also crucial. The exercise done at different times like morning, afternoon and evening, creates a varied impact on the human body. A new study has revealed that the effect of the exercise depends upon the time chosen to do it. Actually scientists are still unaware of the reason why different times of exercise have diverse effects.

Hence in order to understand this better a team of scientists conducted a thorough study on the effects of exercise done during different times of the day. It has been shown in this study that body parts produce a special kind of healthy signal molecule as a result of exercise done at different times. It means that the production of this healthy signal molecule is affected by the time of the exercise.

These signals have an impact on keeping the system right while dealing with health, sleep, memory power, exercise performance and metabolic homeostasis conditions. The findings of this study have been published in cell metabolism Journal. Professor Juleen R Zierath of Karolinska Institute and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Centre for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen told how time of exercise creates different effects.

A better understanding of this can be helpful for the patients of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and others. She further added that almost all the cells regulate their biological process in around 24 hours. This is called Circadian Rhythm. This means that on the basis of time of exercise the sensitivity of different tissues is different. The team of researchers tried to know the wider effect of it. For this they did a study on mice.

This is the first comprehensive study in which the effect of time and exercise based metabolism on various tissues has been combined. This study has some limitations since it has been conducted on mice. However, this study is still important as it can help in further studies around the same subject.

