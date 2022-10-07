New Study Shows Baldness Can Be Cured; All You Need To Know

The problem of hair loss is becoming increasingly common due to factors like pollution, lack of sleep, unhealthy eating habits and others. It can also be a result of hormonal changes and heredity. However, research has now given a reason to rejoice in bald people. According to the site WebMD, research by the University of California has identified a protein transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β).

According to researchers, future scientists can stimulate hair growth if they are able to control TGF-β levels. Scientists have to also understand how TGF-β is able to interact with specific genes.

Transforming growth factor-beta is one of the small proteins called cytokines and helps the immune system and blood cells moderate the hair follicle growth cycle. This cycle will determine when hair follicle cells will grow and die. The study proposes to make regenerative medicine by studying hair follicles which are the source of stem cells growth.

Qixuan Wang, the mathematical biologist at the University of California, Riverside, and co-author of this study stated his observations in a news report. Qixuan said that characters in science fiction quickly heal from injuries due to stem cells. Qixuan said that their new research has helped them in understanding stem cell behaviour. According to Qixuan, by this study, they can control stem cell behaviour and then promote wound healing.

As stated in research, too much TGF-β causes cells to die and eventually causes hair fall. A lesser dose of this chemical allows cells to grow and divide. Researchers have also found an interesting characteristic about hair follicles in their study which states that they constantly regenerate even without any injury.

According to Qixuan, the hair follicle will never kill its stem cell reservoir. Qixuan stated that when surviving stem cells receive signals to degenerate, they divide, make new cells and develop into a new follicle. He is hopeful that this research will be beneficial for people suffering from a wide variety of problems.

