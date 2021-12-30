New Year 2022: 5 Ways to Host a Safe Party at Home

The party season is officially here. After all, it’s New Year’s eve tomorrow 2022 is hours away. Can we say that? Yes, we think. While with the current scenario going to a club to ring in 2022 isn’t advisable, there are a few ways you can party at home. Running out of ideas? Don’t worry we have a list ready for you.

5 innovative ideas for organizing a safe New Year party at home

>Karaoke night

Advertisement

You can arrange a karaoke night. Just family members, please. And, in case you want some friends to join, then go the virtual way. Channel the inner singer in you and let the ball rolling.

>Dance competition

A party without dance is incomplete. You will be requiring just a good music system in the house and a cool playlist. Want to make it a bit more exciting? Keep a few prizes.

>Photo booth

For this, invite your friends and close relatives asking them to wear the dress as per the party theme. Capture these moments and have a fun night.

>Game night

From board games to cards, the options are never-ending. So what are you waiting for? Prepare a list of games and count the heads. Don’t forget to keep some lip-smacking finger food. It will set the mood.

A Perfect dinner

We all are aware of the quote - “family comes first". First, prepare an elaborate menu for the New Year eve’s dinner. Now, rustle up some of the recipes to make it extra special for everyone at home.

Advertisement

Keywords: New Year Party Ideas, Lifestyle, New Year Celebration Tips

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.