New Year's Resolutions: How Parents Can Help Their Kids With Mental Health Issues

New Year is just around the corner and it’s time to reflect back on everything we did right in the past year. To bring more positivity to life, let’s start afresh. And this goes for parents too. This new year, make a resolution to be a better parent for your kids. This shows that you are committed to improving your parenting skills as well as becoming the best person in your child’s life.

Parents are diligent about taking care of their kids, offering nutritious food and helping them with their schoolwork. But how often do you think about your child’s mental health? A child’s mental health is as important as his physical well-being. Here are some tips for parents that will help their child have a happy, healthy life and a prosperous year ahead.

Keeping a watch on sudden changes in behaviour

A child’s sudden change in behaviour like being isolated from friends and family, not following routines or withdrawing from activities that they usually like doing are some of the red signs indicating that your child needs support.

Parents must know the right trick to cope with stress

Performing activities like deep breathing, doing some creative artwork like painting and colouring or listening to music are some of the tricks which we adults try to destress ourselves. Similar strategies can be introduced to our children to help them cope with stress and emotions.

Healthy and open communication

Good communication skill is the cornerstone of responsive parenting. While communicating with your child, listen patiently to what they are trying to say and let them know that you are always there to support them in problem situations.

Encourage and motivate your child

This may help build self-esteem and increase confidence in your child. It will keep them motivated, your child will feel loved and supported.

Helping them to be more organized

Day-to-day schedules and performance pressure can lead to a lot of stress and anxiety for children. Help them to become more organized by following daily routines, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle.

Providing a supportive and loving environment for children to express themselves can do wonders. There is a need to normalize mental health conversations in schools, among teachers, parents and social groups. It’s important that we as parents set up mental health for children as our top priority and provide them with the power to live happier and fuller life.

