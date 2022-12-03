New York to Singapore; 5 Most Expensive Cities In The World

People come to big cities in search of better opportunities and with the idea of making life better. However, there is a cost one must be ready to pay in these big cities. And it could further up in near future. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Worldwide Cost of Living Index for 2022, the average cost of living will rise 8.1% due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the pandemic’s lingering effects.

Here are the 5 most expensive cities in the world:

Advertisement

New York

Millions of tourists from around the world travel to New York each year. It is the most populated city in the US and is also referred to as “The Big Apple." New York City is divided into five boroughs, each of which is associated with a different county in the state of New York: Brooklyn (Kings County), Manhattan (New York County), Queens (Queens County), the Bronx (Bronx County), and Staten Island (Richmond County).

Singapore

Singapore is a small but thriving island nation with a lot to offer in terms of lifestyle amenities and personal development. Despite being a little red dot on the globe map, the nation is ideal for growing families and children in a joyful and secure atmosphere. The city-state is on number two on the list of most expensive cities in the world

Advertisement

Tel Aviv

Advertisement

The third place belongs to Tel Aviv. The fifth-most visited city in the Middle East and Africa is situated on the Israeli Mediterranean coast. The city, which is well known for its culture, also has a lively nightlife.

Hong Kong and Los Angeles (tie)

Los Angeles and Hong Kong are the next two on the list. Los Angeles is a city in California, the United States, and is known for its iconic Hollywood sign and for being the official residence of many famous actors, whereas Hong Kong is a city and special administrative region of China, officially known as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. Additionally, it serves as the country’s hub for the film and television industries.

Zurich

Zurich is Switzerland’s financial capital and an upscale banking city. As a result, it’s no surprise that it’s frequently referred to as one of the world’s most expensive cities. Zurich is known for its opulent lifestyles, high-end shopping, and gourmet chocolates. Despite its high cost and extravagance, it is ranked as one of the best cities in the world to live in.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here