News Year’s Eve 2022: Tips on How to Make a Fashion Statement Before You Bid Goodbye to 2022

Have you decided what you are wearing at the New Year’s Eve party? If not, then there’s an array of styles to choose from this party season. With fashion designers and brands working overtime to give you the best, here’s what you need to know about what’s hot and happening this New Year’s Eve.

While glamour takes centre stage, why not make it comfortably glam this year? Taking a cue from stylish looks adorned by celebrities and fashion reels that have been playing all year long, here’s a guide to what are the party essentials you ought to have this year.

A Hair Raising Tale

It’s time to let your hair down and dance the night away or tie-up in a bun and enjoy the night. It’s up to you. Your hair is an accessory in itself, so style it according to what you will be wearing. If you are planning to leave it down, ensure you carry a hair tie or a clip because post-party dancing always requires a quick hair fix. A messy or sleek bun can also enhance your overall look. You could opt for a zig-zag parting and style your baby hair to keep it from bothering you while you groove to the music.

Scintillating Silhouettes

Picking the perfect silhouette for a party can be quite a task. Statement gowns to free-flowing ruffle dresses and flowy kaftan, this New Year’s Eve make most of these fun silhouettes. While most party goers prefer sticking to glamorous looks, it is important to ensure you are comfortable in it. Don’t opt for silhouettes that need adjusting. You need your hands to hold your drink and not your dress. Add Ruffles, Classic Gold Gowns and Chic Kaftans to your party wardrobe list this season.

Enticing Embellishments

You can always give accessories a miss and dazzle in sequins and mirror embellishments this party season. Sequins have always been a favourite at parties. However, they can be a risky choice. Opt for sequin detailing that’s sewed into the dress and avoid outfits where the sequins are free-flowing. They may tend to leave scratches on you as well as the person you are dancing with. Same goes for mirror dresses.

Step Up

For all the dance lovers out there, it’s your time to shine. And even though your dress demands you wear heels, nothing can beat a comfortable pair of cool sneakers. There are a variety of footwear brands who are designing sneakers that are perfect for the party scene. From LED lights to tone on tone embroidery, there’s a pattern and style for each and every one. Make sure you place a bandaid above your ankle to avoid a shoe bite because dancing with one is as painful as watching someone with two left feet dancing.

