Night-time Skincare Routine to Rule Out Acne, Blemishes, Breakouts

A lot has been said about the daytime skincare routine, but people often tend to ignore the nighttime regime. Nighttime skincare is equally important as it ensures quicker healing of the skin and accelerates skin cell regeneration. It is always advised that one should remove their makeup before sleeping as not doing so could lead to breakouts, acne, blemishes, and often takes away the morning glow of your skin. If you want to wake up to fresh and supple skin, here are 4 things you should include in your nighttime skincare:

>Remove makeup from your face: Before going to bed, the most important thing one should do is remove their makeup. Take a piece of cotton, dip it in makeup remover, and apply it on your face by simply dabbing it. Your makeup remover shouldn’t be too harsh for your skin, but at the same time, it should be effective in removing eyeliners, blush, and foundation from your face. It is suggested that one should avoid the chemical-based makeup removers, instead pick the homemade ones. Sweet almond oil is considered one of the natural makeup removers which adds a natural glow to your skin.

>Drink gallons of water: Drinking water is one of the most effective tips to maintain your texture. Consumption of alcohol, cocktails while partying dehydrates the body, and the effect is very evident on your skin. Alcohol dilates the pores of the skin, which leads to blackheads, whiteheads, and even dehydrates it. Hence, if you come from a party do not forget to drink a glass or two of water.

>Pamper your skin with serums: Face serums have recently become quite popular, and the conventional way to apply them is twice a day, once in the morning and the other at night. However, it is vital that you pick the right serum that suits your skin type. They keep the skin fresh, plumpy, and radiant. Face serums which have Hyaluronic Acid with vitamin C are ideal for the after-party skincare regime.

>Face cream: Face serum and face cream go hand-in-hand. One provides the skin with moisture while the other locks it. Though the beauty market is flooded with a plethora of face creams, Kumkumadi Tailam based creams are safe and effective. It is suitable for all skin types but is most effective on dry and sensitive skins. And as it has antiseptic, disinfected, and soothing properties, it will rule out the chances of acne and blemishes after makeup.

