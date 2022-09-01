Nina Dobrev to Selena Gomez; Celebs Who Experimented With Coloured Contact Lenses

Instagram is known to be a fashion trendsetter. Even celebrities hoop on to these new trends which make other people jump on the bandwagon and popularize the latest talk of the town. A trend doing the rounds of late is that of colour contact lenses and eye makeup.

With different types of contact lenses easily available, it becomes a convenient trend to follow for anyone who wants to give it a try.

Even research has shown that just by changing eye colour, the overall look and perception of a person can change. No wonder they are a huge hit with Gen Z and millennials who have increasingly become conscious of their looks.

Take a look at the times when celebrities have made a fashion statement with the lenses.

Nina Dobrev

Nina’s original eye colour is dark brown and here she sports a lighter shade of brown for the same for a magazine shoot. Coupled with golden glitter eye shadow, the lightened eye colour works well with her golden ensemble.

Selena Gomez

Famous beauty magazine Allure has stated that Selena’s eye colour is intensely dark brown so she wears lighter shades of brown and grey to make her eye colour pop up. Here she wears grey lenses for an event.

Jennifer Lopez

The actress has a hazel shade of brown as her original eye colour. She went for a darker shade and heavy eye makeup for an event in Vegas. She goes with her original eye colour for looks with minimum makeup.

Angelina Jolie

It is a well-known fact that Angelina has light blue eyes. The actor-philanthropist is spotted wearing a darker eye lens on many occasions

The rapid emergence of brands in this category of eye makeup throws light on the fact that the trend of experimenting with eye colour is not going to fade anytime soon.

