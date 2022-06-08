Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Know Dates, Significance and Shubh Muhurat

In India, there are several days and dates dedicated to deities or rituals. Ekadashi is one of them and is also an important festival and devotees observe this with great dedication. The fast is observed twice every month of the Hindu calendar. It falls on the 11th day of both lunar cycles. Each year, there are a maximum of 23-24 Ekadashi.

However, Nirjala Ekadashi is perhaps the most important and noteworthy of the year’s twenty-four Ekadashis. Nirjala means “without water," thus the Nirjala Ekadashi fast is observed without water or food. This vrat is said to be the most difficult Ekadashi fast because of the strict rules.

The fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu is observed on the Ekadashi tithi of Jyeshtha month Shukla paksha. It mostly falls in June according to the Gregorian calendar. However, the dates vary annually.

Shubh Muhurta of Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat

Shubh Muhurta for the pooja will Begin on the day of Jyeshtha Shukla Ekadashi, which starts from June 10, 07:25 AM and lasts until Jyeshtha Shukla Ekadashi on June 11, at 05:45 AM.

Apart from that, the Ravi Yoga will be observed from 05:23 AM to 03:37 AM the next day. Parana time will start on June 11 at 01:44 PM and end at 04:32 PM.

Pooja Samagri

Idol or picture of Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi

Coconut with water

Yellow flowers, yellow clothes, fruits

Panchamrit, Tulsi leaves (don’t offer to Goddess Lakshmi)

Incense, Deep

Paan leaves, betel nut, cardamom, clove

Akshat, sandalwood, ghee, kumkum, turmeric

Sweets or other offerings

Book of Nirjala Ekadashi fasting story

Nirjala Ekadashi is also recognised as Bhimseni Ekadashi as well as Pandava Ekadashi.

Bhima had little discipline over his appetite and could not observe the Ekadashi fasts, as per the Brahma Vaivarta Purana. His brothers, on the other hand, fasted on all of the Ekadashi Tithis. Then Rishi Ved Vyas suggested Bhima only keep the Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat and he will get the benefits of all the Ekadashi fasts.

Since then, those who are unable to fast on the other Ekadashi days, follow the Nirjala Ekadashi vrat. And by observing this vrat, they can reap the benefit of fasting on the following 23 Ekadashi days.

A devotee can receive the blessings of pilgrimage sites by practising this vrat. Furthermore, by following this vrat, a person can also release the burden of his or her sins.

