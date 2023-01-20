Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani Look Divine in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Outfits

The powerhouse women of the Ambani family - Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal, Shloka Mehta Ambani and the newest member Radhika Merchant adorned couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles at Radhika’s engagement ceremony to Anant Ambani.

With each ensemble highlighting their charming and strong personalities, the aesthetics were a perfect blend of tradition and glamour. Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant sparkled in a serene gold lehenga with intricate embroidery. Paired with a sheer dupatta with heavy embroidery detailing on the border, she styled the dupatta like a saree pallu carefully pleated and enhanced with a diamond kamarbandh.

While Radhika’s lehenga leaned towards a more contemporary style, Nita Ambani looked ‘Divine’ as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla addressed her. The red and beige combination enhanced with gold thread work accentuated her overall look. Draped in a traditional style, the ensemble featured intricate designs that celebrated Indian crafts. Taking to Instagram, ace makeup artist Mickey Contractor posted an image of Nita Ambani with the caption that read: “Gorgeous Nita Ambani tonight for a family event.(sic)" She completed her look with a bun decorated with mogra flowers.

Advertisement

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also shared an image of Shloka Ambani calling her ‘Ethereal’. The multi-hued lehenga set adorned by Shloka looked stunning on her. Similarly, Isha Ambani Piramal, opted for a more subdued tone as compared to the ensemble she wore for Radhika’s mehendi ceremony. The ivory contemporary silhouette styled by the designer duo, was a breath of fresh air and added to Isha’s stylish personality.

Advertisement

For her mehendi ceremony, Radhika opted for a custom made multi-coloured resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Complementing the ensemble’s bright hue and minimal makeup, Radhika styled her hair with a braid adorned with flowers. She completed her look with jewellery featuring a choker set with emeralds and a maang tika.

The engagement ceremony was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Kiran Rao, Shreya Ghoshal, Sara Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, among others.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here