Nita Ambani Looked Divine In A Beige Gold Hand Embroidered Ghagra, Edged With Burnt Orange Borders

Educationist, philanthropist, and businesswoman Nita Mukesh Ambani and mother of the groom-to-be Anant Ambani, exuded radiance and elegance at Anant and Radhika Merchant’s Gol Dhana ceremony on January 19th..

An epitome of grace, Nita looked divine in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s beige gold ghagra. The state-of-art ghagra was hand embroidered with an array of blocks featuring zardosi work, chikankari, Patola resham, crystals and sequins edged with burnt orange gold borders. Complementing the traditional silhouette was the burnt orange blouse in raw silk and was covered in intricate sequin work.

Adding exuberance to the traditional silhouette was the one of a kind dupatta covered in sequins highlighting the Patola pattern with pallavs in resham work edged with zardosi borders. Each colour tone played the perfect canvas for the intricate thread work to stand out and accentuate Nita’s overall look. She accessorised with traditional diamond jewellery. The ensemble not only complemented Nita’s elegant personality but also set the tone for the upcoming wedding season.

Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor who did Nita’s minimal makeup, kept the focus on her expressive eyes and completed the look with a red bindi. With her hair neatly tied into a low bun fully covered with flowers, Nita added a hint of sparkle with maang tika that elevated her simple yet chic hair style.

Nita Mukesh Ambani was joined by her daughter Isha Ambani Piramal and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani, who also wore luxurious outfits designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Keeping the colours tones pastel and muted, the Ambani women complemented each other with their charming personalities. While Isha opted for an ivory white indo-western silhouette, Shloka added some bling to her pastel lehenga set. The trio welcomed Radhika Merchant with open arms, who looked graceful in a gold ghagra designed by the couturiers.

The Gol Dhana ceremony was attended by an array of celebrities who dressed to the nines. They included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, John Abraham, Sachin Tendulkar, Neetu Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kiran Rao, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Raju Hirani.

