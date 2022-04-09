No Matter What Your Age, Follow These Simple Steps to get Fuller Eyebrows

Who doesn’t love thick and fuller eyebrows? But not everyone is blessed with the same, right? The trend of thin and shaped eyebrows has completely gone now and we all want fuller eyebrows.

Sometimes women spoil their look by not properly treating their beautiful eyebrows. As a result, the natural shape of the eyebrows also starts deteriorating with age. It is important to take special care of your eyebrows throughout your life and style them properly. This will help you look attractive even without using any of your beauty products. So now let us tell you some of the easiest ways to keep them groomed.

Hair growth

Before going to bed, you must take off your makeup and clean your face properly. Massage your brows with almond oil. You can even massage it with castor oil and vitamin E oil so that the growth of the eyebrows could be maintained. This will keep the hair thick and strong.

Eyebrow makeup

Always choose the correct shade for filling your brows. Choose a lighter shade than your natural eyebrow shade. This will make your eyebrows look natural.

Eyebrow arch

Keep in mind the shape of your face, and then work on your brows to perfection. Copying someone’s eyebrows can ruin your natural shape.

Eyebrows trimming

Brush the eyebrows with the help of a spooly every day so that the shape stays the same. Timely trimming is also necessary.

Eyebrow pencil

While using the eyebrow pencil, fill in the eyebrows in small strokes. Big strokes will look fake and make your brows look weird.

Eyebrow gel

After you’re done with your eyebrow makeup, if you apply eyebrow gel at the end, they will be set for the day. This will also make your brows look shinier.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.

