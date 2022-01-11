No Matter What Your Skin Type, Use Rosewater to Keep Your Face Glowing This Winter

We all experience dry skin in the winter season, but that’s not a problem we can’t get rid of. The key is to find a moisturiser that doesn’t clog pores and trap impurities. To soften your skin and make it glow, many apply different products. However, the best way to keep your skin healthy during winters is by applying rose water.

Rosewater revitalises the skin and is an excellent skincare product for winters. Let us now understand how rose water can be most effectively used on our faces during the winter season.

>Use Rosewater for dry skin:

Rosewater can be used as an effective moisturiser if you have dry skin. People with dry skin should spray rosewater on their face and neck and massage it with light hands before they go to sleep every night. Alternatively, mix some rosewater into your moisturiser so that when you apply it to your skin, the moisture gets absorbed quickly and completely.

>Apply this for sensitive skin:

Using rose water as a toner is advisable for people with sensitive skin. You can use the rosewater anytime by mixing glycerin and lemon juice in a bowl with it. This will not

only make your skin soft and glowing but also help in reducing anti-ageing effects.

>Use this for oily skin:

For oily skin, combine a spoonful of apple cider vinegar with half a cup of rose water and apply it to the face with the help of cotton. Leave it on for some time

before washing it off. Your skin will become softer, healthier, and young after its use.

