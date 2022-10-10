No Time For Salon? Try These DIY Face Packs At Home This Karwa Chauth

The festive season is the ideal time to invest in a good skin care regimen so that you may have perfect skin that remains fresh and dewy all day. A facial improves mood and does more than just treat the surface of the skin. Everyone wants their skin to glow all day long because Karwa Chauth and other festivals, including Diwali, will be here soon.

Although makeup can make one look stunning, it cannot compare to the attractiveness of a fresh face, which is why many visit a salon to have a facial. However, with so many festivals approaching, most people are occupied with puja ceremonies, shopping, making sweets, and a host of other activities. Don’t worry at all, for, with these simple tips, you can now pamper your skin like never before.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Rose face pack:

This can be easily made at home and will make your skin look fresh. All you need is 2 tsp raw milk and 5-20 rose petals.

Steps

Start by grinding all the rose petals finely and make a paste.

Prepare a pack by mixing this paste with milk.

Apply this face pack on the face with light hands and leave it for 20 minutes.

Now clean the face with water and moisturize the skin.

Sandalwood and rice face pack

This face pack will help exfoliate your skin. It acts like a great scrub. All you need is 2 tsp rice flour, 1 tsp sandalwood powder and a few drops of rose water, that’s it.

Steps

Mix sandalwood powder in rice flour in a bowl.

Add rose water to it and prepare a smooth paste.

Advertisement

After washing the face, apply the pack on the face for about 10-15 minutes.

Then clean the face with water while massaging it with light hands.

Besan and sandalwood pack

Besan has been used for years to make your skin beautiful. It helps in making the skin clean and shiny as well. Try this face pack with a few ingredients — 1 tsp gram of flour, 1 tsp sandalwood powder, half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and a few drops of rose water.

Advertisement

Steps

Start with mixing the gram flour (besan), sandalwood and turmeric in a bowl.

To make a paste, add rose water to it.

Apply this paste well to the face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, wash the face with water and apply your regular moisturiser.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here