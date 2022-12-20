No Time To Exercise? This 7-Minute Workout Is For You

Finding time for exercise and workouts could be a challenge for most of us. With our busy schedules and lack of determination, most of us struggle to maintain a regular fitness regime. But the good news is that you need just 7 minutes for an effective workout session. Yes, you read that right. The 7-minute workout session not only saves your time but is also easy to perform. It involves a short series of exercises that are designed for people who hardly get time to exercise and to enhance overall cardiorespiratory fitness and build body strength.

This workout session involves 12 basic exercises that require no gym equipment. The plan oscillates between 30 seconds of high-intensity workout with 10 seconds of rest.

These 12 exercises are:

Jumping jacks - Stand up with your legs spread and your hands overhead. Jump and bring your legs back together, placing your arms to the sides. Do this for 30 seconds and then take a 10-second break. Wall sits - Lean back onto the wall with feet apart and slide down like you’re sitting on a chair. Bent at 90 degrees. Hold this position for 30 seconds. Push-ups - Get into a plank position on the floor, hands planted flat below your shoulders. Slowly bend your elbows and lower the body towards the floor, keeping your back and hips at a level. Repeat this for 30 seconds. Abdominal crunch - Lie down on your back, with knees and feet bent on the floor. Then press the lower back and reach towards the top of your knees and return to the starting position. Step up on chair - Step up onto the chair with your left leg, coming all the way up to stand on it with both feet. Then step back down and come back up with your right leg. Squat - Stand on your feet with shoulder-width apart and toes forward. Bend your knees in a position like you’re about to sit on a chair and perform squats. Triceps dip - Sit on the front edge of a chair and place your palms, supporting your weight on your heels and palms. Then bend your elbows and lower yourself towards the floor and push back up. Plank - Lie on your stomach, with elbows close to your sides and palms down. Lift your torso, keeping the body straight along with the weight on your elbows and feet. High knees uplift or running in place - Run in place for 30 seconds or bring your knees up as high with each step. Lunge - Stand with your feet together. Step forward on your right foot, dropping your left knee down towards the floor to a 90-degree angle position. Push back with the front leg, returning to the starting position. Repeat this now with your left leg. Push-ups with rotation - Begin with a basic push-up, but as you come back up, shift your weight onto your left side. Rotate your upper body and extend your one arm straight up towards the ceiling. Return to the starting position and repeat the same for another side. Side plank - Lie on your right side, keeping your legs, ankles, knees, hips, and trunk in a straight line. Push the weight up on the right elbow. Lift your hips, knees and trunk, and hold the position for 15 seconds. Then switch to the other side.

How beneficial is the 7-minute workout?

It is a convenient and quick full-body workout session. Research shows that performing these exercises along with a nutritious diet results in weight loss, builds muscle strength and also boosts your heart rate. It’s an extreme, calorie-burning workout that will shed some kilos. Not cost demanding, the workout is free, and you can download free apps on your smartphone or tablet to perform these exercises. Good for beginners, who would like to do exercise at home. No equipment is required, the only tools you need are a wall and a chair.

