Non-Smokers Also Share the Risk of Cancer

Smoking causes cancer. A line we have seen and listened to numerous times but according to Dr. Amit Dhamija, a pulmonologist at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, the non-smoking people are atrisk of cancer too. According to the doctor, “Significant rise in air pollution, both outdoor and indoor, use of biomass fuels for cooking, occupational exposure could be some reasons for the increase in non-smoking cancer patients in India."

The expert added that radon which are the radioactive compounds occurring due to human activities, second hand smoking and gene mutationcan also lead to the problem of lung cancer.

>Pollution

Pollution has led to the mortality for various types of cancers like breast, liver and pancreatic cancer. According to a study conducted by the researchers, pollution can lead to various problems in DNA repair function, also a decrease in the body’s immune response, growth of tumors.

>Incomplete burning of Biomass Fuels

Researches have also indicated that the incomplete burning of biomass fuels can lead to an increase in the levels of air pollutants and harmful gases such as carbon monoxide. Soot particles are a byproduct of the incomplete burning of the biomass fuels. These particles when inhaled by the lungs can lead to the problem of the lung cancer.

>Genetic Mutations

Genetic mutations can cause a difference in the way proteins function. Proteins perform a lot of important functions. However, through genetic mutations the cells can become cancerous too. Therefore, it is advisable to get regularly tested for cancer.

>X-Rays

According to Dr Dhamija, the shaded portion in an X-ray can be a tumour. X-rays are the most common radiology tests, according to the doctor.

>CT scan

CT scans show the shape, size and a location of the tumor. CT scans are also used for cancer treatments, such as radiofrequency ablation, which makes use of heat to destroy a tumor.

