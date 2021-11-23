Non-Veg to Rice, Food Items You Must Avoid Reheating For Healthy Lifestyle

Soon after microwave ovens became popular in households across the world, leftover food has become a lifesaver. All you have to do is just reheat and savour them. One of the fast and easy ways to kill hunger.

But let us tell you that this habit not only spoils the nutritious quality of your food but also has side effects on your health. Reheating certain leftover dishes can put you at risk of food poisoning. So, here’s a list of food items to keep in mind before you reheat them.

1. >Non-Veg Food

Non-veg i.e. chicken, meat, and egg are considered a good source of protein. But if stale non-veg food items are consumed after reheating, they can lead to food poisoning and digestion issues. It is always better to eat non-veg food fresh. High protein food is loaded with nitrogen which can prove to be harmful if consumed after reheating.

2. >Reheating Rice

According to the Foods Standards Agency, reheating stale rice can lead to food poisoning. Reheating rice could lead to highly resistant bacteria called Bacillus cereus growing in the rice and can cause food poisoning.

3. >Potato

If potatoes are heated repeatedly, a bacteria called clostridium botulinum can grow in them and will also destroy all the nutrients such as vitamin B6, potassium, and vitamin C.

4>. Mushrooms

Do not store mushrooms for consumption a day after cooking. Mushrooms are a good source of protein and are rich in minerals. But reheating breaks down the proteins present and produces toxins that can harm your digestive system.

5. >Nitrate rich food

Avoid reheating nitrate-rich vegetables like spinach, green leafy vegetables, carrots, turnips, beet, etc. By re-heating them, they turn into nitrites and then nitrogenases, which can be harmful to body tissue.

